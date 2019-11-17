News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com

Here are our thoughts following NC State's 34-20 loss to Louisville on Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Topics discussed included:

• Did the Wolfpack show a glimpse of what they could accomplish at times against the Cardinals?

• What NC State has to do next Thursday at Georgia Tech?

• Game balls.

And more.

If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)


——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}