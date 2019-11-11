The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win over Detroit Mercy
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markell Johnson returns to lineup
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State cruises
• The Wolfpacker — Audio: NCSU coach Kevin Keatts notices improved transition game
• The Wolfpacker — NC State rolls past Detroit Mercy, 84-65
• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 84, Detroit Mercy 65
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's defense vs. Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's offense vs. Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Good looks, good shooting by Braxton Beverly leads to career highs for the Pack guard
• Raleigh News & Observer — Braxton Beverly and C.J. Bryce help lead Wolfpack past Detroit Mercy for first win
• Durham News-Herald — Bam Knight provides a bright spot for Pack on a cold, gloomy night against Tigers
• Durham News-Herald — Photo gallery: Beverly, Pack get first win of season
• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State downs Detroit Mercy
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 12
• GoPack.com — Preseason #1 Hayden Hidlay Sets the Bar High
• GoPack.com — Beverly's Sharpshooting Performance Leads NC State Past Detroit Mercy
• GoPack.com — Wes Moore Earns 700th Win with Wolfpack’s 80-40 Victory over Seahawks
• GoPack.com — Frazier Sets Rally-Scoring Era Program Record
• Technician — NC State rifle beats No. 12 Memphis for third win this season
• Technician — Pack swimming and diving teams fall to Missouri in quad meet
• Technician — Braxton Beverly scores career-high 23, Pack gets first win
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball falls in fifth set to Blue Devils
• Technician — Pittsburgh’s Edward Kizza knocks men’s soccer out in overtime
• Technician — Wolfpack sails past Seahawks as Wes Moore nabs 700th career win
Tweets of the day
Markell has passed Cat Barber and Nate McMillan on the Pack's career assist chart this afternoon. https://t.co/98ciOZLx9V— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) November 10, 2019
Thank you Ncstate coaching staff for giving a kid from the middle of nowhere a chance to play football at their school. I have growin so much here at state. I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order for me to reach my full potential both academically and football. 💯 pic.twitter.com/Yu69zl6Sff— Lightspzzd_97 (@xavierlyas) November 11, 2019
Hit the game last night, Ya know bro @RylanVann is checkin out the scenery 👀 🏈🐺 Got to line up with him on that Dline for my last game, he got 4 tackles with a sack, not bad for an OL and first time on varsity Dline. Don’t sleep on him!! #52 #HeTakinOver #TheVannBrothers #WPN pic.twitter.com/Zq0v86KqEa— Davin Vann (@Davinvann1) November 11, 2019
Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from North Carolina State University #wolfpack 🐺🔴⚫️ @QBCountry @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/c5qrFYsNIH— Luke Altmyer (@lukealtmyer9) November 10, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook