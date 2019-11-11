News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 07:56:21 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 11

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win over Detroit Mercy

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markell Johnson returns to lineup

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State cruises

• The Wolfpacker — Audio: NCSU coach Kevin Keatts notices improved transition game

• The Wolfpacker — NC State rolls past Detroit Mercy, 84-65

• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 84, Detroit Mercy 65

• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's defense vs. Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's offense vs. Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Good looks, good shooting by Braxton Beverly leads to career highs for the Pack guard

• Raleigh News & Observer — Braxton Beverly and C.J. Bryce help lead Wolfpack past Detroit Mercy for first win

• Durham News-Herald — Bam Knight provides a bright spot for Pack on a cold, gloomy night against Tigers

• Durham News-Herald — Photo gallery: Beverly, Pack get first win of season

• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State downs Detroit Mercy

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 12

• GoPack.com — Preseason #1 Hayden Hidlay Sets the Bar High

• GoPack.com — Beverly's Sharpshooting Performance Leads NC State Past Detroit Mercy

• GoPack.com — Wes Moore Earns 700th Win with Wolfpack’s 80-40 Victory over Seahawks

• GoPack.com — Frazier Sets Rally-Scoring Era Program Record

• Technician — NC State rifle beats No. 12 Memphis for third win this season

• Technician — Pack swimming and diving teams fall to Missouri in quad meet

• Technician — Braxton Beverly scores career-high 23, Pack gets first win

• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball falls in fifth set to Blue Devils

• Technician — Pittsburgh’s Edward Kizza knocks men’s soccer out in overtime

• Technician — Wolfpack sails past Seahawks as Wes Moore nabs 700th career win


