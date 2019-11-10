News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 09:36:56 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are our thoughts following NC State's 55-10 loss to Clemson Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Topics discussed included:

• Big-picture takeaway from game is that there is no big-picture analysis necessary?

• What NC State has to do next Saturday against Louisville.

• Game balls.

And more.

If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.


——

