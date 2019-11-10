The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
Here are our thoughts following NC State's 55-10 loss to Clemson Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Topics discussed included:
• Big-picture takeaway from game is that there is no big-picture analysis necessary?
• What NC State has to do next Saturday against Louisville.
• Game balls.
And more.
——
