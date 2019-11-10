Johnson cautiously missed the season opening loss against Georgia Tech on Nov. 5 due to an ankle sprain. He returned to practice this past Friday and said he felt his ankle was “straight, but sore” and he’ll continue to get treatment.

“I’m just trying to get back to myself,” Johnson said.



Johnson didn’t look for his shot that often, but dished out 10 assists to go with seven rebounds and three points. He went 1 of 6 on three-pointer’s and 1 of 8 overall against the Titans, who heavily played zone defense in their first game of the season.

“It was good to have Markell back on the floor even though he didn’t score,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “He moved the ball and it’s good to have a legitimate point guard out there to make some plays.”

Johnson’s passing skills helped free up the Wolfpack shooters, notably, junior guard Braxton Beverly. The combo guard was able to play off the ball and do what he does best — stretch the defense and fire away from three-point land. He had a career-high 23 points and went 6 of 8 on three-pointers.

“It seems like the kid has been here for 40 years,” said Keatts on Beverly’s effort.

Keatts knows when Johnson’s scoring returns it will give the Wolfpack offense another weapon on the perimeter. In the meantime, having Beverly and fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce combine for 42 points is a great situation.

“Having one of the best point guards in the country, and not just the ACC, but the country, he can distribute,” Beverly said. “He can always score and has that ability.”

Johnson also moved past Anthony Barber and Nate McMillan and into eighth place on the all-time assists leaders list at NC State. He has 407 assists and could challenge Lorenzo Brown’s third-place mark of 589 career assists.

“It is always easier to play with Kell,” NCSU redshirt junior wing Devon Daniels said. “He is a great player. That boy can pass. He is a weapon and teams have to respect him and he opens up the floor for everyone else.”