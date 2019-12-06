News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 6

• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Defensive players

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State tops Wisconsin in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football scholarship situation

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: Postgame reflections from Wisconsin win

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State's quarterbacks in 2019

• Raleigh News & Observer — No. 13 NC State women beat No. 9 Maryland, improve to 9-0

• Raleigh News & Observer — Weddington High’s Will Shipley wins NC Gatorade prep football player of the year.

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State junior Kai Crutchfield had a game-high 19 points during a home win over Maryland.

• GoPack.com — #13 Wolfpack Topples #9 Terrapins in B1G/ACC Challenge, 66-59

• GoPack.com — Tziarra King Collects All-America Honors

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men's Tennis Releases 2020 Dual Schedule

• Technician — First and Tech Vol. 100, Ep. 20: Pack football recap, future

• Technician — Four NC State rifle members compete in 2020 Olympic Trials

• Technician — Tziarra King named a third-team All-American

• Technician — Men’s basketball travels to Wake Forest for second ACC matchup

• Technician — Kai Crutchfield is Pack’s new clutch closer

• Technician — Crutchfield’s heroics lift Wolfpack over No. 9 Maryland


