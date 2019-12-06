Very thankful to have received North Carolina Gatorade player of the year! @Gatorade @coachcaponewhs @BigDubFootball pic.twitter.com/8Gyb3mH4e3

Updated NCAA women's basketball top-10 based results through last night's games. Full top-25 out will be out later today. #NCAAW 1) Oregon St. 2) Stanford 3) Oregon 4) South Carolina 5) Baylor 6) UConn 7) Louisville 8) NC State 9) Florida St. 10) UCLA

Lots of big moments last night, but few were more important than these 2️⃣4️⃣ seconds of @kai_cierra ✨ m a g i c ✨ 📻 @PatrickKinas #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/PI4RpqjOQJ

Tomorrow's schedule: 2:00 PM - Granville Central vs #16 Westover 3:30 PM - #19 Heritage vs #13 Garner 5:00 PM - #7 Holly Springs vs #17 Trinity Christian 6:30 PM - #5 Leesville vs #6 Greenfield 8:00 PM - #2 Millbrook vs #4 Smith

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook