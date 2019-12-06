The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 6
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Defensive players
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State tops Wisconsin in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football scholarship situation
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: Postgame reflections from Wisconsin win
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State's quarterbacks in 2019
• Raleigh News & Observer — No. 13 NC State women beat No. 9 Maryland, improve to 9-0
• Raleigh News & Observer — Weddington High’s Will Shipley wins NC Gatorade prep football player of the year.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State junior Kai Crutchfield had a game-high 19 points during a home win over Maryland.
• GoPack.com — #13 Wolfpack Topples #9 Terrapins in B1G/ACC Challenge, 66-59
• GoPack.com — Tziarra King Collects All-America Honors
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men's Tennis Releases 2020 Dual Schedule
• Technician — First and Tech Vol. 100, Ep. 20: Pack football recap, future
• Technician — Four NC State rifle members compete in 2020 Olympic Trials
• Technician — Tziarra King named a third-team All-American
• Technician — Men’s basketball travels to Wake Forest for second ACC matchup
• Technician — Kai Crutchfield is Pack’s new clutch closer
• Technician — Crutchfield’s heroics lift Wolfpack over No. 9 Maryland
Tweets of the day
Very thankful to have received North Carolina Gatorade player of the year! @Gatorade @coachcaponewhs @BigDubFootball pic.twitter.com/8Gyb3mH4e3— Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) December 6, 2019
Updated NCAA women's basketball top-10 based results through last night's games. Full top-25 out will be out later today. #NCAAW— Matt Ward (@Coach_Ward15) December 6, 2019
1) Oregon St.
2) Stanford
3) Oregon
4) South Carolina
5) Baylor
6) UConn
7) Louisville
8) NC State
9) Florida St.
10) UCLA
Lots of big moments last night, but few were more important than these 2️⃣4️⃣ seconds of @kai_cierra— #13 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 6, 2019
✨ m a g i c ✨
📻 @PatrickKinas #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/PI4RpqjOQJ
Tomorrow's schedule:— Millbrook Men’s Basketball (@MillbrookMBB) December 6, 2019
2:00 PM - Granville Central vs #16 Westover
3:30 PM - #19 Heritage vs #13 Garner
5:00 PM - #7 Holly Springs vs #17 Trinity Christian
6:30 PM - #5 Leesville vs #6 Greenfield
8:00 PM - #2 Millbrook vs #4 Smith
Video of the day
——
