The Wolfpacker Podcast: Postgame reflections from Wisconsin win

NC State basketball cruised past Wisconsin, 69-54, on Wednesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The victory improved the Wolfpack to 6-2 overall ahead of its ACC contest Saturday at Wake Forest.

The Wolfpacker staff takes a look back at the win and analyzes where NC State stands in a wide open ACC.

Jericole Hellems had a big night for the Wolfpack.
Jericole Hellems had a big night for the Wolfpack. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

