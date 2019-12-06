Official visit preview: Defensive players
NC State football is hosting at least four (and potentially more) uncommitted official visitors this weekend.
On the defensive side of the ball, the two expected targets in Raleigh are safety Justin Harrington from Bakersfield (Calif.) Community College and three-star cornerback Joshua Pierre-Louis from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Here is a preview of those two visits.
