The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 16

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Signing day week arrives

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands speedy defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win at UNCG

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markell Johnson knew it was going in

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 80, UNCG 77

• The Wolfpacker — Markell Johnson's heave lifts NC State past UNC Greensboro

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 80, UNC Greensboro 77

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State passes road test at UNCG that can pay dividends in March

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Markell Johnson lifts the Wolfpack over UNCG with a buzzer-beater

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State defeats UNC-G with halfcourt buzzer-beater

• Charlotte Observer — ‘I like North Carolina’: Seattle’s Russell Wilson torments Panthers in Charlotte again

• Greensboro News-Record — Insider: N.C. State 80, UNCG 77

• Greensboro News-Record — Jeff Mills: UNCG's comeback spoiled by Wolfpack's half-court buzzer-beater

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Thirty Four

• GoPack.com — Johnson Comes Up Clutch to Lift Wolfpack Over UNCG

• GoPack.com — Cunane’s Career Day Propels #9 Wolfpack Past Elon, 62-49

• Technician — Wolfpack defeats Spartans with last-second heave from Markell Johnson

• Technician — Women’s basketball snuffs Elon despite substandard shooting


