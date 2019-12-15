At NC State’s summer camp, the 5-9, 165-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds and the shuttle in 4.06 seconds. He also had a 9-foot-9 standing broad jump.

NC State has been pursuing the athletic Joshua Pierre-Louis since before the summer. He is a three-star product of The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. that the Pack hopes will boost its secondary speed for years to come after Pierre-Louis made a commitment Sunday evening.

Nothing like turning on the Red Light!!! 1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/EkHh6FDnpY

As a junior, Pierre-Louis finished third in the state in the 200-meter dash state finals and was named the Palm Beach Class 2A-1A boys track and field athlete of the year by the Sun Sentinel.



Through 11 games in his senior season, Pierre-Louis had 41 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He had also caught 19 passes for 264 yards and a score.

As a junior, Pierre-Louis had 23 tackles (including five for loss and a sack), two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He added 13 receptions for 187 yards and a score and ran 80 times for 478 yards and six more touchdowns.

This fall, Louisville and Central Florida joined NC State on his offer list.