GREENSBORO — Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball’s 80-77 win over UNC Greensboro in front of a stunned crowd at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday.

NC State senior point guard Markell Johnson drains the 3-pointer at the buzzer in the Wolfpack's 80-77 win over UNCG on Sunday. (Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer for The Associated Press)

Play Of The Game

NC State senior point guard Markell Johnson and UNCG junior guard Isaiah Miller were both carrying their teams in the second half, and it was fitting that each played a role in the final seconds. Miller drove on Johnson and made the shot in the lane to tie the game 77-77 with 2.1 seconds left. Johnson took the in-bounds pass, got to just shy of halfcourt and let it go, clearly before the final buzzer. The shot looked good while in flight and it swished through the net for the game-winning three-pointer and an 80-77 victory.

Highlight Of The Game

Nothing is going to top Johnson’s three-pointer. Johnson also had back-to-back nifty plays where he hit a step-back three-pointer, and then dished to redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk for the dunk, giving the Wolfpack a 61-51 lead in the second half.

Player Of The Game

Johnson had 14 of his 19 points in the second half, and finished the game 8 of 14 from the field and 3 of 8 on three-pointers. He added seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes played. He had a little scare when he went down holding his knee in the final minutes to go, but he returned for his heroics at the end.

Other Noteworthy Performances

• Senior power forward Pat Andree, making his second start of the season, bombed away at the start of the first half and again after halftime, making 5 of 8 three-pointers for 15 points. He started in place of sophomore forward Jericole Hellems, who was recovering from his concussion suffered against Wake Forest. • Fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce, back into the starting line-up after coming off the bench the previous two games, quietly had a quality game with 17 points in 38 minutes played. He had a big three-pointer to give NC State a 75-71 lead with 3:45 left.

Rebounding Woes

NC State on multiple occasions would pull ahead only to have UNCG make a run to get right back in it, most often when Johnson went to the bench. The hot three-point shooting in the first-half by the the Spartans was complemented by their rebounding. UNCG won the battle 37-23 on the boards, but most importantly 18-2 on offensive rebounding. Miller had five offensive rebounds and James Dickey added four. NC State didn’t have one player get an offensive rebound, with the two boards going under “team.” No NCSU player had more than four rebounds, which is unusual for the Wolfpack. That also happened against Wisconsin, but four different players had four rebounds, while just two grabbed that number Sunday. NC State entered the game averaging 35.6 rebounds and 10.9 offensive rebounds a contest.

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-12:25: NC State 18, UNCG 11 12:25-7:55: NC State 9, UNCG 7 7:55-1:02: UNCG 19, NC State 11 1:02-Halftime: NC State 0, UNCG 0 Second half 20:00-15:31: NC State 12, UNCG 10 15:31-11:35: NC State 11, UNCG 4 11:35-7:00: UNCG 12, NC State 10 7:00-3:45: UNCG 8, NC State 4 3:45-Final: UNCG 6, NC State 5

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Johnson: 14.7 Bryce: 12.8 Andree: 11.5 Devon Daniels: 8.9 Funderburk: 7.9 Manny Bates: 6.3 Braxton Beverly: 5.6 Hellems: 1.0

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. • Johnson +22 (30 minutes played) • Hellems +3 (19) • Funderburk +2 (13) • Bates +1 (27) • Beverly 0 (33) • Andree 0 (21) • Bryce -6 (38) • Daniels -7 (19)

What The Win Means