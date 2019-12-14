A few years ago I ranked the best former @PackFootball defenders ever to play in the NFL — Vaughan Johnson topped the list: https://t.co/oTrDoY4rxc #RIP

Blessed to receive a PWO offer from NC State!! #gopack ❤️🐺 @coachdeskitch @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/A2kZNHpfft

NC State, VCU & Wake Forest was in to watch Top 50 big man Roosevelt Wheeler tonight. pic.twitter.com/stCgTzOJt1

Put together a few clips from this year! Check it out here: https://t.co/acVsazbFkS

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook