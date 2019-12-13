News More News
football

The Wolfpacker war room

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com

It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• What commits are coming for an official visit to NC State, or are pondering a trip elsewhere?

• How many recruits could end up in NC State's class of 2020?

• Is there potential for a big signing day surprise?

• How is NC State looking in the class of 2021 in basketball recruiting, and specifically Kinston (N.C.) High junior forward Dontrez Styles?

And more!

Three-star defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis of The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Three-star defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis of The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Matt Carter/The Wolfpacker)

All material in the War Room is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpacker's permission.

——

{{ article.author_name }}