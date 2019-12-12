News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 19:42:52 -0600') }} basketball

Shakeel Moore feels at peace with decision to attend NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
GREENSBORO — NC State senior combo guard signee Shakeel Moore can tell there is more of a mellow vibe now that he’s over and done with recruiting.

NC State signed five players during the November signing period (Nov. 13-20), and a case could be made that Moore was the biggest surprise when it came to timing. For most of the summer and fall, it looked like he’d be waiting for the spring signing period.

NC State senior combo guard signee Shakeel Moore and Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep will play at The Burlington (N.C.) School on Dec. 17
{{ article.author_name }}