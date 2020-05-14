Gibson is a former Wake Forest signee who received a release from his letter of intent in April after the firing of Danny Manning . NC State had a scholarship opened up with forward Josh Hall announced he was staying in the NBA Draft, and the Pack and Gibson quickly found each other.

A week after he made his verbal commitment to NC State , 6-foot-10 forward Jaylon Gibson from Apex (N.C.) Grace Christian is now official. The Wolfpack announced his signing Thursday afternoon.

The following is the press release by NC State on Gibson's signing:



NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Thursday that Jaylon Gibson has signed a financial aid agreement and will join the men’s basketball program for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Gibson is the fifth member of NC State’s highly ranked freshman recruiting class and fourth prospect from the state of North Carolina. Gibson joins fellow signees Ebenezer Dowuona, Nick Farrar, Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore. All five student-athletes will be freshmen on next season’s team.

“I’m excited to welcome Jaylon to our program,” Keatts said. “He is a prospect that has gotten better at every stage of his high school career. He is a good athlete, who can run the floor, has range on his jump shot and also has the ability to develop into an elite rim protector. Most importantly, he is a solid young man who will make a positive impact on the NC State campus.”

Jaylon Gibson: Ranked as one of top seniors in North Carolina … Played for Grace Christian School in Cary as a junior and senior … Averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds as a senior to lead the Eagles to a 21-12 record … Led team to second round of 3A NCISAA state playoffs … Averaged 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, while shooting 64 percent from the floor as a junior … played for Apex High School as a sophomore … played AAU Basketball for UC27 Carolina DreamChasers and Team Wall Elite.