Based on the mock drafts around the web, NC State is a lock to have four players picked, perhaps all by the end of April 26th's second and third rounds. It's also a very good bet that center Garrett Bradbury will be the second Wolfpack offensive lineman ever picked in the first round of the NFL Draft, joining Jim Ritcher, who was also a center, in 1980. That'd give the Pack first-round picks in back-to-back years for the second time in school history, and Ritcher was the second part of that feat the first time around as well, following former teammate Ted Brown, the running back who was selected 16th in 1979. There is a chance that NC State could have more drafted after those four locks, but it does not appear to be a given. Here's the latest ahead of the draft, which begins a week from Thursday in Nashville, Tenn.

Garrett Bradbury is a popular choice to a few teams in the first round

The Chiefs, Rams, Ravens and Vikings have been prominently linked to Bradbury. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A "consensus" first-round mock draft compiled by SB Nation, which considered many available mock drafts published, has Bradbury going to the Baltimore Ravens with the 22nd pick in the first round. Among the notable draft analysts who would agree with that include ESPN's Todd McShay, Yahoo! Sports' Eric Edholm, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco and Rotoworld's Josh Norris. "They have to get better inside, and Bradbury is the top center in this class," Prisco explained. "He would play in front of Lamar Jackson for a long time." Edholm called Bradbury a "high-floor prospect" and said it would be "a very Ravens-y choice." "The Ravens' two tackles are locked in," Norris added. "Center deserves an upgrade. Bradbury tested like one of the best athletes at the position, is a fantastic reach blocker and could be fun to watch getting to the second level in the Ravens running game." However, Bradbury is also linked to a few other teams in the first round. Drafttrek.com, SI.com's Jenny Vrentas and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com all have Bradbury going to the Minnesota Vikings with the 18th pick. "Bradbury was made to play in this Gary Kubiak-style offense," Jeremiah stated. "The Vikings will move Pat Elflein to guard to clear a spot for him at center." ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso and Optimum Sports' Eric Galko all pencil Bradbury in with the defending NFC champs Los Angeles Rams, who have the next-to-last pick of the first round at No. 31. "Rams need to stay as inexpensive as possible on the offensive line to make up for the rest of their offensive salaries," Galko explained. "Bradbury can play center or right guard right away." The fourth team linked to Bradbury multiple times is the Kansas City Chiefs with the 29th pick. NBCSports.com's Ben Standig, NFL.com's Charlie Casserly and CBS Sports' R.J. White send Bradbury to snap to perhaps the NFL's most exciting young quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

Luke Easterling of USA Today and TheAthletic's Dane Brugler both had Bradbury going to the Tennessee Titans with the 19th pick, and CBS Sports' Will Brinson sends him to the Oakland Raiders with the 27th pick. While not all mock drafts have Bradbury going in the first round, a good enough percentage of them do to make the initial day of the draft worth watching for NC State fans, especially when the Vikings, Ravens, Chiefs and Rams are picking.

Wide range on quarterback Ryan Finley

Some think Finley could go as high as round two, others believe he may be a fifth rounder. Jamie Rhodes/USA Today Sports Images

Nobody seems to think Finley, the second-most prolific passer in NC State history behind Philip Rivers, will sneak into the first round. What happens after day one for Finley depends on who you ask. There is a contingent who think Finley will be picked on day two and as high as the second round. McShay of ESPN sent him to the Miami Dolphins with pick No. 48, noting "Finley's touch and deliver quickness could make him a future starter." McShay is not alone in his thoughts. Standig of NBCSports.com also has Finley going to Miami with that pick. Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com thinks the New York Giants will wait till the second round to address its quarterback need and take Finley there. The Dolphins though seem to be a popular choice for Finley. Drafttek.com waits until round three but also has Finley headed to Miami. TheAthletic.com's Brugler has Finley going to the Dolphins' AFC East nemesis and defending Super Bowl champ New England Patriots at the end of round three. Others however think Finley will have to wait till day three, the final afternoon of the draft. CBS Sports' Trapasso has Finley off the board in round four to the Philadelphia Eagles, who may be in need of a backup quarterback to Carson Wentz, and Trapasso's co-worker White has Finley going to the Washington Redskins in the fifth round. White also has the Redskins picking Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback from Ohio State, in the first round. Washington has met with Finley on multiple occasions, including a private workout. One team that no mock draft has Finley landing with, but could be a real possibility according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and NFL.com is the Bengals, as he tweeted Wednesday afternoon:

Random draft tidbit of the day: Though the #Bengals have done some QB homework, the only passer they’ve brought into their facility is #NCState QB Ryan Finley, who is high up on the list of second tier quarterbacks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2019

Kelvin Harmon and Germaine Pratt are likely day two picks

Harmon is generally considered a likely second-round pick. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

When NC State junior receiver Kelvin Harmon declared for the NFL Draft, some thought he could be a late first-round pick. Perhaps because of subpar numbers at the NFL combine, Harmon does not look likely to be selected that high now. Trapasso (Indianapolis Colts) and White (Buffalo Bills) of CBS Sports, Drafttek.com (Philadelphia Eagles) and Standig of NBCSports.com (Washington Redskins) all have Harmon going in the second round. Campbell of WalterFootball.com has Harmon sliding to the third round and being chosen by the New York Jets, while TheAthletic.com's Brugler mocked him in the third to the Tennessee Titans. Harmon is known to have met with Washington and Buffalo at the NFL Combine. All of the above draft projections also had Pratt, NC State's first-team All-ACC linebacker, gone by the end of round three. Drafttek.com is the only one to put him in the second round and has him going to the Colts. Trapasso thinks he will be the Green Bay Packers' third-round choice, while White has him going to join numerous former NC State players on the Los Angeles Chargers' roster. WalterFootball.com believes he will be picked by the Detroit Lions in the third. Brugler has him going one pick after Harmon and to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is sliding

Some believe Meyers may have to wait until round seven to hear his name called. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker