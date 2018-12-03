Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon was expected to enter the NFL Draft a year early, but made it official Monday.

The gifted 6-foot-3, 214-pounder from Palmyra, N.J., participated in NC State’s Senior Day against Wake Forest on Nov. 8, making sure his family was able to come watch him play. He finished with 15 catches for 134 yards in the 27-23 loss to the Demon Deacons, one of the six contests this season he reached 100-plus yards.

Harmon elected to not try for a seventh game over the century mark. Instead Harmon will bypass the Gator Bowl against Texas A&M on Dec. 31. Former NCSU defensive end Bradley Chubb similarly sat out last season's Sun Bowl win over Arizona State.

"I have prayed and discussed the path forward with my family and we have decided that it is time for me to proceed to the next chapter in my football life," Harmon said. "That chapter will be playing professional football in the National Football League.

"To this end, I am relinquishing my college eligibility, effective immediately, and declaring myself a professional. I am applying for entry into the 2019 NFL Draft. I will not be playing in the upcoming Gator Bowl, but my support for my teammates will go unchanged."

Harmon will finish his decorated NC State career with 177 receptions for 2,665 yards and 16 touchdowns. He tallied 81 catches for 1,186 yards and seven touchdowns this season, with a career high 247 yards and two scores on 11 receptions in the 51-41 loss at Syracuse on Oct. 27.

Harmon's career yardage ranks third in school history, and his receptions fourth. The 1,186 receiving yards this season is fourth all-time at NC State for a single season.

"We are proud of Kelvin and all that he's accomplished in his career," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said "We wish him the best as he prepares for the next level."

Harmon is just the third wideout in NC State history to have back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, joining NFL Hall of Fame candidate Torry Holt and Jerricho Cotchery. He led the ACC with 98.8 receiving yards per game, is first in overall yardage and tied for third in receptions. He was named first-team All-ACC this season, and was all-league last year by the media and second-team by the league.

NC State was already without injured wide receiver Stephen Louis. Redshirt sophomore C.J. Riley will likely join sophomore Emeka Emezie and star redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers at wide receiver against the Aggies. The 6-4, 206-pound Riley, who is tied as the fastest player on the team, has caught 22 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown this season.

NCSU will also likely play true freshmen Devin Carter and Jasiah Provillon in the wide receiver rotation at the Gator Bowl.

Rivals.com had Harmon as a four-star prospect in the class of 2016. He originally verbally committed to South Carolina, but after a coaching change for the Gamecocks, he settled in at NC State. Harmon said he's thankful for the choice he made.

"The past three years has been the greatest experience of my life," said Harmon. "When I was recruited by Coach Doeren and [NCSU wide receivers] Coach [George] McDonald, I was a shy New Jersey kid. Through their nurturing, teaching and support, and that of the entire NC State Coaching and support staff, I feel I have grown into a man.

"My family and I are grateful for this support. The University has become home and will always be for me."