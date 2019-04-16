NC State continued its strong momentum on the recruiting trail in the spring, landing a verbal commitment Tuesday evening from center Ethan Lane of Archer High in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Lane was offered by NC State while visiting in March unofficially, and he quickly returned for a second visit in April for the Kay Yow Spring Game. NC State was Lane’s first Power Five offer, but quickly after it stepped forward Louisville offered him. Lane, 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, was also offered by Air Force, FAU, Georgia State and Memphis.



Lane was named first-team all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett and second-team all-county by the Gwinnett Daily Post as a junior. He also throws the shot put and discus in track.

Lane is NC State’s eighth verbal commitment in the 2019 class and its first offensive line pledge. The Pack has added five pledges in the past 18 days. NC State landed three-star safety Devan Boykin from Greensboro (N.C.) Ragsdale High on Monday evening. Lane is the second player from Georgia in the class, joining three-star receiver Nate McCollum from Dutchtown High in Hampton.