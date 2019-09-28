NC State Wolfpack football daily newsstand: Sept. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Jaylen Smith
• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Keon Ambrose-Hylton
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State at Florida State
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State football hopes to turn a negative into a positive at FSU
• GoPack.com — NC State Edged in Five-Set Battle
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Four-Game Road Swing Sunday At Wake Forest
• GoPack.com — NC State Earns Important Road Win at #17 Louisville
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Starts ACC Slate with Trip to Florida State
• Technician — Wolfpack unable to put away Louisville after leading 2-1
• Technician — NC State edges out No. 17 Louisville in crucial road victory
• Technician — Wolfpack Games kicks off swimming and diving season
• Technician — NC State women’s soccer looks for first ACC win at Wake Forest
Tweets of the day
@boaz_jefferson - 25-35 for 479 yds, 5 TD, 2 Rushing TD@gosnell - 263 receiving yards, 101 rushing yards, 108 return yards, 5 TD@LandonStevens11 - 6 catches for 134 yards, 1 TD@SamWhitt_52 @MacKenz95166158 @Evan__Morris Austin Evans & Victor Flores - GREAT PASS PRO!— 🏈Recruit East Surry🏈 (@RecruitESFB) September 28, 2019
NC State makes the cut. https://t.co/m2JvVZRQiW— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 27, 2019
Excited to announce our newest members to the DEVEL SWOLE PATROL. They are 2 of our young D-LINE WAR DADDIES @H_Josh93 & @abe_ncstate93. They showed PRIDE (Personal Responsibility In Daily Excellence) all week & earned the SHIRT. #HTT #SwolePatrol #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/TEZrcp4cgL— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) September 27, 2019
Highest % of throws 20+ yds downfield, P5— THE™️ David Hale (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 26, 2019
1 Kentucky, 23.2%
2 GT, 23.1%
3 Clemson, 22.7%
4 K-State, 20.3%
5 Penn St, 20.2%
-
61 Oregon St, 8.3%
62 NWestern, 7.9%
63 Utah, 7.7%
64 NC State, 7.1%
65 Mich St, 5.7%
Video of the day
QUICK LOOK: Check out highlights of NC State OL commit Ethan Lane 🎥: @RivalsWoody pic.twitter.com/bpyNaQngpD— Rivals (@Rivals) September 27, 2019
——
