{{ timeAgo('2019-09-27 09:44:13 -0500') }} basketball

Official visit preview: Keon Ambrose-Hylton

Keon Ambrose-Hylton included NC State among his final five schools and is officially visiting the Wolfpack this weekend.

The Toronto product, who attends Willoughby (Ohio) Andrews Osborne Academy, is ranked as the No. 19 power forward in the country and the No. 98 overall player in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com. The Wolfpack hope to make up ground quickly on the official visit after offering him Sept. 9.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Roy Roberson have been visiting him at his school this month.

