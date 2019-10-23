News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 08:17:57 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 23

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football issues

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five

• The Wolfpacker — Trea Turner joins NC State baseball's World Series fraternity

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 9

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State basketball takes center stage

• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad had surgery to repair a torn bicep tendon. The recovery could take 3-4 months.

• GoPack.com — #23 NC State Earns 3-2 Win over Elon

• GoPack.com — Aislinn Konig Named to Drysdale Award Watch List

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Compete at ITA Carolina Regional

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 9

• Technician — Wolfpack looking for much-needed second win in ACC against Syracuse

• Technician — Women’s tennis set to compete in ITA Regional

• Technician — Goal-filled second half sees Wolfpack win penultimate home match


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}