Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football issues
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal talk about some of the issues facing NC State football and debate whether they are real or not.
Topics covered include:
• What's the next step at quarterback?
• How much of a pass should NC State coaches receive with the injuries.
• Does this being year seven under head coach Dave Doeren matter?
• Should NC State fans be concerned about football recruiting?
• Is there still a path to a bowl?
You can listen to that podcast below or by clicking here to download it.
