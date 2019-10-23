Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal talk about some of the issues facing NC State football and debate whether they are real or not.

Topics covered include:

• What's the next step at quarterback?

• How much of a pass should NC State coaches receive with the injuries.

• Does this being year seven under head coach Dave Doeren matter?

• Should NC State fans be concerned about football recruiting?

• Is there still a path to a bowl?

You can listen to that podcast below or by clicking here to download it.