Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 9

James Curle
Special to The Wolfpacker

Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle get into what went wrong against Boston College (hint: rushing defense) and where the team goes from here (hint: forward, and as fast as possible from the smoldering wreckage they're leaving behind).

You can listen to the podcast below or by downloading it here.


The Chuck Amato show is recorded Monday evenings at Amedeo's.
The Chuck Amato show is recorded Monday evenings at Amedeo's. (James Curle)

