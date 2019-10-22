Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 9
Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle get into what went wrong against Boston College (hint: rushing defense) and where the team goes from here (hint: forward, and as fast as possible from the smoldering wreckage they're leaving behind).
You can listen to the podcast below or by downloading it here.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook