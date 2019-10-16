The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 16
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's midseason grades
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Aydan White is developing as a leader
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at the Syracuse game
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star OL Anthony Carter playing out his recruitment quietly
• The Wolfpacker — Junior offensive lineman Jared Wilson living the dream
• Raleigh News & Observer — Joe Giglio previews NC State’s game against Boston College
• Raleigh News & Observer — One series for Devin Leary? NC State coach Dave Doeren explains.
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: It's Clemson and the rest of y'all in the ACC
• GoPack.com — Turner Helps Nationals To First-Ever World Series Berth
• GoPack.com — Senior Spotlight: Kishawn Miller
• GoPack.com — #23 NC State Plays to 0-0 Draw at South Carolina
• Technician — Trea Turner leads Nationals to franchise’s first World Series
• Technician — Wolfpack draws Gamecocks in penultimate nonconference match
• Technician — Wolfpack Fantasy Football: Highlighting key players
Tweets of the day
After visits to #Cal and #Stanford yesterday, 4-star 2021 wing Matthew Cleveland (@MCleveland35) will be at #GeorgiaTech today. He also plans to visit #NCState this weekend. #Arizona, #Kansas, #Kentucky, #UNC and #Texas have shown interest recently. pic.twitter.com/RT2wi7K9f1— Dan McDonald (@DMcDonaldRivals) October 15, 2019
#9 Garrett Boone is NC State’s Third Male Top-20 Verbal Commit for 2021 https://t.co/OuYPv8kkql https://t.co/OuYPv8kkql— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) October 16, 2019
Via Instagram Live, #12 Sam Hoover Announces Verbal to NC State for 2021 #Swimming https://t.co/aGLZSMEUVY— Swimming Talk (@Swimming_TT1) October 16, 2019
Congrats to our Senior All-State Pitcher,Brooklyn Lucero , on her official visit to NC State! https://t.co/X4ITiVQyj0— LRHS Softball (@LakewoodRanchSB) October 16, 2019
New look for the court ... what do you all think?https://t.co/SVgiD8VZtP— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 15, 2019
The cool thing about art is that it's subjective. For me, the application of the colors works with the italic customized font that NC State Athletics now uses. And ol' Tuffy goes well with it all because it's separated from the striped border by clean and classic hardwood.— Taylor D(emon) Adams (@TayDAdams) October 16, 2019
#PackPros https://t.co/PvEE0mHEue— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 16, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook