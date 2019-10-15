News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 09:57:45 -0500') }} football

Three-star OL Anthony Carter playing out his recruitment quietly

Matt Carter
Three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter from Butler High in Matthews, N.C. has played out his recruitment quietly, and it seems if he has his way that will continue to be the case. NC State football is just hoping that it's a player in it.

Carter is rated the No. 28 player in North Carolina by Rivals.com.
Carter is rated the No. 28 player in North Carolina by Rivals.com. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
