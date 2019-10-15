Head coach Nick Luhm from Christ School in Arden, N.C., which is near Asheville, does not get to start working with his players until Aug. 9. He has no spring practices or summer workouts with the squad, who come to the boarding school from all over the country.

Thus he needs leaders like NC State three-star defensive back commit Aydan White to play a large role in bringing the team together quickly. Fortunately, Luhm, who was promoted from Christ School's defensive coordinator to head coach in the summer, has seen White grown into the role this fall and helped Christ School be 4-2 and looking like a contender for a state title.