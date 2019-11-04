News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 4

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Five-star senior Josh Hall closing in on college decision

• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's defense at Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's offense at Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Game review: Key plays in NC State’s loss to Wake Forest

• Fayetteville Observer — No easing into this: ACC play begins in first week of season

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Advances To ACC Championship Semifinals With 2-1 OT Win At Louisville

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 11

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Finishes 5th in ACC, Will Host Tournament 1st Round Wednesday

• GoPack.com — Devlin Takes First, Four from @PackWrestle with Podium Finishes

• GoPack.com — Parchment Records Career-High 24 Kills Against Georgia Tech

• Technician — NBA Pack Pros struggling to begin the season

• Technician — Men’s soccer set to face Blue Devils in ACC Championship first round

• Technician — Men’s basketball faces ACC opponent in regular season opener

• Technician — King comes up clutch as women’s soccer advances to ACC Championship semifinal

• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball team loses to Georgia Tech in intense five set match


{{ article.author_name }}