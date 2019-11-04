The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 4
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Five-star senior Josh Hall closing in on college decision
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's defense at Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's offense at Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Game review: Key plays in NC State’s loss to Wake Forest
• Fayetteville Observer — No easing into this: ACC play begins in first week of season
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Advances To ACC Championship Semifinals With 2-1 OT Win At Louisville
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 11
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Finishes 5th in ACC, Will Host Tournament 1st Round Wednesday
• GoPack.com — Devlin Takes First, Four from @PackWrestle with Podium Finishes
• GoPack.com — Parchment Records Career-High 24 Kills Against Georgia Tech
• Technician — NBA Pack Pros struggling to begin the season
• Technician — Men’s soccer set to face Blue Devils in ACC Championship first round
• Technician — Men’s basketball faces ACC opponent in regular season opener
• Technician — King comes up clutch as women’s soccer advances to ACC Championship semifinal
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball team loses to Georgia Tech in intense five set match
