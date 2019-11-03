News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 09:39:34 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
Editors

The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal digest NC State football's 44-10 loss at top 25 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Some of the topics included:

• Game balls from the loss.

• Thoughts on redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary's first start.

• A full examination of where things stand with NC State.

• Expectations going forward.

Click below to listen to the podcast, or click here to download the podcast:


——

{{ article.author_name }}