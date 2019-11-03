The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal digest NC State football's 44-10 loss at top 25 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Some of the topics included:
• Game balls from the loss.
• Thoughts on redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary's first start.
• A full examination of where things stand with NC State.
• Expectations going forward.
Click below to listen to the podcast, or click here to download the podcast:
