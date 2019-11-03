GREENSBORO — Josh Hall might have a lot of anticipation swirling around him, but he’s handling it smoothly.

Hall has gone from relative basketball recruit unknown to No. 25 overall in the country in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com over the last year. The Durham, N.C., native didn’t have one high major offer at this time a year ago during what was expected to be his senior year at Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep.

The decision to be reclassified and spend a fifth year of high school, combined with switching to the Team Loaded NC traveling team helped Hall become a top priority for college. It also helped that the 6-foot-8, 185-pounder added about 20 pounds over the last year.