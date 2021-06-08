NC State to have five projected 'toss-up' games in 2021 says ESPN

ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly released his 2021 ACC Atlantic Division preview Tuesday, which included a breakdown of NC State. For each team in the division, Connelly analyzes each squad's projected win total based on SP+ metrics and a chart of each program's historical performance. He also offers one thing we learned and one thing we didn't learn from each team last season. Here is a breakdown of what Connelly had to say about the Wolfpack:

NC State won a program-record seven ACC games in 2020. (ACC media)

ESPN SP+ 2021 Projections

What Connelly learned about NC State in 2020

The upside remains. "After winning between seven and nine games for five straight years, NC State stumbled in 2019, primarily on offense. But an improved run game and a dynamite receiving corps — Emeka Emezie and Devin Carter averaged 16 yards per catch, while slot receiver Thayer Thomas caught six touchdowns — boosted the Pack from 103rd to 62nd in offensive SP+. "The defense let teams off the hook on passing downs sometimes but played reasonably efficient ball and improved in the red zone. Youngsters like linebacker Payton Wilson, safety Jakeen Harris and corner Shyheim Battle proved themselves quickly. A line with quite a few former four-star recruits mostly held up. "Nearly all the stars are back besides nose tackle Alim McNeill and guard Joe Sculthorpe. "Bailey Hockman, who took over when Leary was hurt, transferred to Middle Tennessee State. But Leary was a small-sample size all-star -- he played only four games but would have ranked 13th in Total QBR. It's easy to be optimistic about this roster."

What Connelly didn't learn about NC State in 2020

Does experience paper over all cracks? "Leary's absence can't explain all of State's issues. The run game was still a bit of a liability (66th in rushing success rate with few big plays), and while the defense improved, it was still only 51st in defensive SP+. "There were few true weaknesses, but the strengths weren't incredibly strong either. Is that something sheer experience can take care of? Or is there more to SP+'s skepticism than Leary's injury?"

NC State's SP+ history in one chart

NC State football's SP+ history. (ESPN)

Connelly's explanations of the outlier eras