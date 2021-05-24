NC State football 2021 schedule countdown: No. 5, Mississippi State

Introducing a 12-part series in which we rank NC State’s 2021 strength of schedule from the easiest opponent (No. 12) to the most challenging (No. 1). Checking in at No. 5 is Mississippi State, the Wolfpack’s second opponent this fall. The Pack is scheduled to face the Bulldogs in Starkville on Saturday, Sept. 11 at a time to be announced.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine appearances in 2020. (Dale Zanine/USAToday)

Head Coach: Mike Leach (2nd season) — 4-7 (.364) 2020 Record: 4-7 2020 Results: at LSU — W, 44-34 Arkansas — L, 21-14 at Kentucky — L, 24-2 Texas A&M — L, 28-14 at Alabama — L, 41-0 Vanderbilt — W, 24-17 at Georgia — L, 31-24 at Ole Miss — L, 31-24 Auburn — L, 24-10 Missouri — W, 51-32 Armed Forces Bowl Tulsa — W, 28-26

Recruiting Rankings

2017 — 27th 2018 — 25th 2019 — 23rd 2020 — 26th 2021 — 23rd

2020 Season Review

In year one under head coach Mike Leach, Mississippi State was a handful of close calls away from a winning record. However, losing seven of eight games in the middle of the regular season schedule led to a 4-7 record in year one under Leach. The Bulldogs surprised many at the beginning of the year, starting the campaign with a 10-point road win over nationally-ranked and defending national champions, LSU. After a close call against Arkansas in its home opener, Miss. State lost its next three games by two possessions or more before defeating Vanderbilt at home to get back to 2-3. The Bulldogs then lost a pair of heartbreakers on the road in seven-point losses to nationally-ranked Georgia and archrival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. Mississippi State was able to end the year on a two-game win streak, making their overall record more respectable entering the offseason.

Did You Know?

•NC State is 3-3-0 all-time against Mississippi State. The Wolfpack lost the last meeting in a 51-28 defeat in the 2015 Belk Bowl, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren's lone matchup against the Bulldogs during his eight seasons in Raleigh. •The Pack hasn't played in Starkville since 1931, which resulted in a 6-0 NC State win. The last three meetings between these schools have all been in bowl games: a 16-12 Miss. St win in the 1963 Liberty Bowl, a 28-24 Wolfpack win in the 1995 Peach Bowl and the last meeting in the 2015 Belk Bowl. •NC State was scheduled to host Mississippi State early in the 2020 season, but both schools' schedules were adapted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the game was canceled.

2021 Preview

With most of its returning production from 2020 back this fall, Mississippi State should improve from its 4-7 record last year in Leach's second season in Starkville. Mississippi ranks 34th among FBS teams in terms of overall returning production this season according to ESPN's Bill Connelly's SP+ metric. The Bulldogs rank 62nd in returning offensive production and 16th in returning production on defense. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers became the team's starter towards the end of last season and will be back as the top returning passer. Rogers completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 1,976 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also accounted for an additional rushing touchdown. Sophomore running back Jo'quavious Marks was the leading rusher and will also be back. He ran for 312 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. The 5-10, 195-pounder was also active in the passing game, catching a team-high 60 balls for 268 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Jaden Walley returns as the team's leading pass-catcher from last fall. He reeled in 52 receptions for 718 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs also return a pair of dynamic defensive players. Redshirt junior linebacker Aaron Brule will be the top returning tackler this fall after delivering 77 hits, a team-high 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries in 2020. Sophomore corner Emmanuel Forbes is also back after leading the team with five interceptions, which included an FBS-leading three touchdown returns. Forbes finished his freshman campaign with 44 tackles, 0.5 for loss, 11 passes defended and six pass breakups.

Why No. 5 In The Countdown?