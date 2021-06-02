NC State football 2021 schedule countdown: No. 2, North Carolina

Introducing a 12-part series in which we rank NC State’s 2021 strength of schedule from the easiest opponent (No. 12) to the most challenging (No. 1). Checking in at No. 2 is North Carolina, the Wolfpack’s 12th opponent this fall. The Pack is scheduled to face the Tar Heels in Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday, Nov. 26 at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is a popular preseason Heisman Trophy contender. (AP Photo)

Head Coach: Mack Brown (3rd season in the recent stretch, 13th overall) — 15-10 (.600) in recent stretch, 84-56-1 overall (.596) 2020 Record: 8-4 2020 Results: Syracuse — W, 31-6 at Boston College — W, 26-22 Virginia Tech — W, 56-45 at Florida State — L, 31-28 NC State — W, 48-21 at Virginia — L, 44-41 at Duke — W, 56-24 Wake Forest — W, 59-53 Notre Dame — L, 31-17 Western Carolina — W, 49-9 at Miami — W, 62-26 Orange Bowl Texas A&M — L, 41-27

Recruiting Rankings

2017 — 30th 2018 — 23rd 2019 — 31st 2020 — 12th 2021 — 16th

2020 Season Review

North Carolina had its best season since 2015 last fall, and it could have been even better had it not been for a pair of road slip-ups midway through the season in which the Tar Heels were favored by at least two possessions. Carolina was able to claim a signature win in convincing fashion in the regular-season finale at Miami and swept its in-state conference foes, but both the Florida State loss and the Virginia loss made many in the college football world scratch their heads. North Carolina's defense was suspect in 2020, but it arguably had a top-five collection of offensive skill talent nationally. Because both the ACC Champion, Clemson, and the ACC Runner-up, Notre Dame, earned bids to the College Football Playoff, UNC represented the ACC in the Orange Bowl, the program's first appearance in the New Year's Six Bowl. But the Tar Heels had the cards stacked against them before they even arrived in south Florida. Carolina's leading rusher, receiver and tackler all opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, and that didn't even include running back Javonte Williams, who finished third in the ACC in rushing yards. Surprisingly, UNC was able to keep it close with No. 5 Texas A&M, the last team left out of the College Football Playoff. The Tar Heels led 20-17 entering the fourth quarter but were ultimately outscored 24-7 in the final 15 minutes before ultimately falling to the Aggies 41-27.

Did You Know?

•NC State is 36-68-6 against North Carolina all-time. The Wolfpack lost to the Tar Heels 48-21 in Chapel Hill in the most recent meeting last fall. •Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren is 4-4 against UNC in his eight seasons in Raleigh. The Pack last defeated Carolina 34-28 in overtime in Chapel Hill in 2018. •NC State redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson was originally a UNC commit out of Orange High School in Hillsborough, N.C., but he ultimately flipped and signed with the Wolfpack. Wilson led the ACC with 108 tackles in 10 games last season, becoming the first Pack player to do so since 2000.

2021 Preview

North Carolina lost some key pieces on both sides of the ball this offseason, but the Tar Heels will still have a strong combination of young and returning talent that could make building upon last year's success possible. Carolina ranks No. 32 among FBS teams in terms of overall returning production this season according to ESPN's Bill Connelly's SP+ metric. The Heels rank 47th in returning offensive production and 28th in returning production on defense. Junior quarterback Sam Howell returns after leading the ACC regular season in passing yards the past two years. The 6-1, 225-pounder is a popular early preseason Heisman Trophy candidate. Howell completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 298.8 yards per game, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions last fall. He also netted an additional 146 yards on the ground and ran in five touchdowns. He'll lose a bulk of the NFL-caliber skill talent that surrounded him the past two seasons, however. UNC lost its leading rusher (running back Michael Carter), its leading pass catcher (receiver Dyami Brown) and its leading tackler (linebacker Chazz Surratt) to the NFL Draft during the offseason. The Heels additionally lost notable receiver, Dazz Newsome, who finished 12th in the ACC in receiving yards, and Wiliams, who was third in the ACC in rushing yards behind league leader and teammate Carter. However, UNC will return all five of its starters on the offensive line from last year's 8-4 campaign, including third-team All-ACC offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Senior running back British Brooks and sophomore receiver Khafre Brown will be UNC's top returning rusher and pass catcher, respectively. Brooks ran for 99 yards on 24 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per rush. Brown caught 15 balls for 337 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team with a yards per catch average of 22.47. Linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel will be the top returning tackler after producing 78 tackles, 6.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble last fall. Linebacker Tomon Fox is also back after leading the team with 7.0 sacks last season. He also had 36 tackles, 10.5 for loss and one forced fumble. Although UNC's defense was its weakness in 2020, the Tar Heels return 10 starters on that side of the ball and should be a more balanced team this season.

