 NC State picked to finish second in Atlantic Division in preseason ACC poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-26 09:11:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State was picked to finish second in the ACC Atlantic Division according to the league's official preseason poll.

The Wolfpack also received one vote to win the division and one vote to win the ACC Championship.

"First off, the fact that NC State got one of these first-place votes, I feel like that's sort of a competency test," Roddy Jones of ACC Network said. "Like write your name at the top of the paper and put Clemson at No. 1 in the Atlantic. That person, we should look at their vote."

The official preseason poll was voted on by 147 media members at the ACC Kickoff last week in Charlotte.

The Wolfpacker's 2021 preseason ACC football projected order of finish

The Wolfpacker's 2021 preseason All-ACC football teams

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State head coach Dave Doeren enters his ninth year with the Wolfpack in 2021. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Atlantic Division Results

1. Clemson — 1,028 (146)

2. NC State — 804 (1)

3. Boston College — 638

4. Wake Forest — 472

6. Louisville —462

7. Syracuse —202

Coastal Division Results

1. North Carolina — 979 (109)

2. Miami — 881 (28)

3. Virginia Tech — 582 (3)

4. Pitt — 576 (1)

5. Virginia 540 (2)

6. Georgia Tech — 340 (4)

7. Duke — 218

Overall Champion

Clemson - 125

North Carolina - 16

Miami - 3

Virginia - 1

Georgia Tech - 1

NC State - 1

{{ article.author_name }}