NC State picked to finish second in Atlantic Division in preseason ACC poll

NC State was picked to finish second in the ACC Atlantic Division according to the league's official preseason poll.

The Wolfpack also received one vote to win the division and one vote to win the ACC Championship.

"First off, the fact that NC State got one of these first-place votes, I feel like that's sort of a competency test," Roddy Jones of ACC Network said. "Like write your name at the top of the paper and put Clemson at No. 1 in the Atlantic. That person, we should look at their vote."

The official preseason poll was voted on by 147 media members at the ACC Kickoff last week in Charlotte.

