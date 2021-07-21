The Wolfpacker's 2021 preseason ACC football projected order of finish

The 2021 ACC Football Kickoff begins Wednesday with players and coaches of teams from the Coastal Division set to conduct interviews with the media. Players and coaches from the Atlantic Division, including NC State, will fulfill their media obligations on Thursday. Along with head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson will be in attendance to represent the Wolfpack. Media members must submit their ballots for the league's official preseason awards by Friday, and the results will go public shortly after. The Wolfpacker's 2021 preseason All-ACC football teams Here's a look at the preseason ACC projected order of finish ballots from The Wolfpacker staff:

NC State returns 19 starters from its 8-4 2020 campaign this fall. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Matt Carter's Ballot

Atlantic Division 1. Clemson 2. Boston College 3. NC State 4. Wake Forest 5. Florida State 6. Louisville 7. Syracuse Coastal Division 1. Miami 2. North Carolina 3. Virginia 4. Virginia Tech 5. Pittsburgh 6. Georgia Tech 7. Duke Remarks: On paper, I think NC State and Boston College are very much on par with each other. The reason why I gave the slight edge to the Eagles for second in the Atlantic Division? Scheduling, plain and simple. Last year, no team in the ACC played a tougher slate than the Eagles. If my ballot is correct in the Coastal, then no one will have a tougher schedule than NC State, and sometimes that can make the difference. I don't discount Wake Forest as a potential sleeper in the Atlantic, and Louisville is a wildcard. Which version of the Cards more closely resembles what head coach Scott Satterfield will field, the 2019 version that was a winner or the 2020 team that struggled? On paper, Miami and UNC look like a good bet to be the top two teams, but Virginia has the looks of a spoiler.

Justin H. Williams's Ballot