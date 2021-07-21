The Wolfpacker's 2021 preseason ACC football projected order of finish
The 2021 ACC Football Kickoff begins Wednesday with players and coaches of teams from the Coastal Division set to conduct interviews with the media.
Players and coaches from the Atlantic Division, including NC State, will fulfill their media obligations on Thursday.
Along with head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson will be in attendance to represent the Wolfpack.
Media members must submit their ballots for the league's official preseason awards by Friday, and the results will go public shortly after.
Here's a look at the preseason ACC projected order of finish ballots from The Wolfpacker staff:
Matt Carter's Ballot
Atlantic Division
1. Clemson
2. Boston College
3. NC State
4. Wake Forest
5. Florida State
6. Louisville
7. Syracuse
Coastal Division
1. Miami
2. North Carolina
3. Virginia
4. Virginia Tech
5. Pittsburgh
6. Georgia Tech
7. Duke
Remarks:
On paper, I think NC State and Boston College are very much on par with each other. The reason why I gave the slight edge to the Eagles for second in the Atlantic Division? Scheduling, plain and simple.
Last year, no team in the ACC played a tougher slate than the Eagles. If my ballot is correct in the Coastal, then no one will have a tougher schedule than NC State, and sometimes that can make the difference.
I don't discount Wake Forest as a potential sleeper in the Atlantic, and Louisville is a wildcard. Which version of the Cards more closely resembles what head coach Scott Satterfield will field, the 2019 version that was a winner or the 2020 team that struggled?
On paper, Miami and UNC look like a good bet to be the top two teams, but Virginia has the looks of a spoiler.
Justin H. Williams's Ballot
Atlantic Division
1. Clemson
2. NC State
3. Boston College
4. Wake Forest
5. Florida State
6. Louisville
7. Syracuse
Coastal Division
1. Miami
2. North Carolina
3. Virginia
4. Pittsburgh
5. Georgia Tech
6. Virginia Tech
7. Duke
Remarks:
A year removed from finishing tied for fourth in the 2020 ACC standings, NC State returns to a normal 12-game schedule and conference divisions this fall.
Last season can only be characterized as a success for the Wolfpack, which came off of a 4-8 campaign in 2019. The Pack went 8-3 in the regular season in 2020 and won a program-record seven conference games.
And it's quite possible NC State could be a better team this fall and still finish with eight wins. The Wolfpack has one of the toughest schedules in the conference, drawing the top two teams in the Coastal in cross-divisional play.
Clemson is the clear-cut favorite to win the Atlantic Division, but there appears to be a three-way race of teams hoping to give the Tigers a push this fall.
Along with NC State, Boston College and Wake Forest are poised for winning seasons.
The Eagles return a future NFL quarterback in Phil Jurkovec, an All-ACC caliber receiver in Zay Flowers and an offensive line comprised of some of the league's best blocking talent.
The Demon Deacons also return multiple key contributors on an offense that was already among the league's best in 2020.
But with 19 returning starters from last year's eight-win campaign, hopes are high in Raleigh for the Wolfpack to have one of its best seasons to date under ninth-year head coach Dave Doeren.
NC State will begin conference play against Clemson in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25.
