The Wolfpacker's 2021 preseason All-ACC football teams

The 2021 ACC Football Kickoff begins Wednesday with players and coaches of teams from the Coastal Division set to conduct interviews with the media. Players and coaches from the Atlantic Division, including NC State, will fulfill their media obligations on Thursday. Along with head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson will be in attendance to represent the Wolfpack. Media members must submit their ballots for the league's official preseason awards by Friday, and the results will go public shortly after. Here's a look at the preseason All-ACC ballots from The Wolfpacker staff:

Sophomore running back Zonovan Knight is the ACC's returning leader in rushing yards in 2021. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Offense

Justin H. Williams's Ballot QB — Sam Howell, North Carolina RB — Zonovan Knight, NC State RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech WR — Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest WR — Zay Flowers, Boston College WR — Justyn Ross, Clemson TE — James Mitchell, Virginia Tech All-Purpose — Thayer Thomas, NC State OT — Ikem Ekwonu, NC State OT — Tyler Vrabel, Boston College OG — Zion Johnson, Boston College OG — Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina C — Grant Gibson, NC State

Matt Carter's Ballot QB — Sam Howell, North Carolina RB — Zonovan Knight, NC State RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech WR — Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest WR — Zay Flowers, Boston College WR — Mike Harley, Miami TE — James Mitchell, Virginia Tech All-Purpose — Thayer Thomas, NC State OT — Ikem Ekwonu, NC State OT — Ryan Swoboda, Virginia OG — Chris Glaser, Virginia OG — Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech C — Grant Gibson, NC State

Remarks: Knight and Ekwonu are virtual locks to end up on the official preseason All-ACC roster at the end of the week, and Gibson is likely the favorite to be the league's representative at center. Statistically speaking, Knight is the best returning running back in the conference this fall. He's the league's top returning rusher and all-purpose yards producer, and he didn't even lead his team in carries last season. That will likely change this fall, and if it does, the video game numbers will only go up once again. Ekwonu is the league's top returning run blocker according to Pro Football Focus's (PFF) season grades from 2020. He also led the Wolfpack with 50 pancake blocks and was named "the most feared lineman in the ACC" by The Athletic earlier this summer. Gibson is also regarded as one of college football's top centers in 2021. PFF ranked him No. 3 among the game's top returning interior offensive linemen this fall, and he earned preseason second-team All-American honors from PFF and Sporting News this offseason. Thomas likely has the longest odds to make the official preseason All-ACC team of the four offensive Wolfpack players on this ballot. Compared to the competition of other all-purpose backs in the league, there's an argument to make that Thomas should be the pick. The 6-0, 197-pounder has proven he can be productive in multiple elements of the game. Most ACC football fans already know him as a consistent, skilled slot receiver after he tied for the 17th-most receptions (42) and 20th-most receiving yards (529) in the league last season. He also tied for for seventh in the conference in touchdown receptions. But Thomas is also a threat as a trick-play quarterback and punt returner. His 10.0 yards per punt average ranked second in the ACC last season, and he has also thrown three career touchdown passes on trick plays, including a 33-yarder last year in the Miami game. Other candidates that were considered included senior receiver Emeka Emezie, who is part of a group of talented returning receivers in the conference. Emezie caught 47 passes for 738 yards and five touchdowns last season, numbers that are on par with many of the top candidates for All-ACC.

Defense and special teams