NC State official visit primer: WR Terrell Anderson
NC State will be hosting Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High senior wide receiver Terrell Anderson this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Recent stories
April 4, 2023: Junior Terrell Anderson sets NC State official visit
Feb. 8, 2023: Junior Terrell Anderson has strong relationship with NC State
Oct. 31, 2022: Junior WR Terrell Anderson happy about NC State offer
Jan. 27, 2022: Soph WR Terrell Anderson has interest in NC State
Statistics
Junior year: He caught 64 passes for 1,254 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games, plus seven kickoff returns for 484 yards and three touchdowns. He added 29 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Sophomore year: He caught 52 passes for 901 yards and nine touchdowns.
Recruitment
Anderson came out with a top 10 of NC State, Penn State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Michigan and Central Florida.
However, NC State, Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida started rising toward the top, with Michigan, his original home state, looming. Anderson plans to officially visiting Tennessee on June 23-25, which would be his third trip to Knoxville.
Offer date
Video highlights
