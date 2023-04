Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson saw his recruitment take off, but he’s now getting serious about certain schools.

Anderson has a top 10 of NC State, Penn State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Michigan and Central Florida. Of that group, he’s really been able to dive in with the Wolfpack, Tar Heels and Volunteers for unofficial visits, and he hopes to return to original home state and see the Wolverines in the near future.