NC State struggles to execute in scoring territory

The game began innocently enough, but one thing became clear — Syracuse was going to throw the football and NC State

Video reel: NC State players after 24-17 loss against Syracuse

NC State players Cedrick Bailey, Noah Rogers and Devon Betty met with the media after the 24-17 loss to Syracuse.

Turnovers doom NC State's chances in loss to Syracuse

NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-17 loss against Syracuse.

Final: Syracuse 24, NC State 17

NC State fell to 3-4 and 0-3 in the ACC with a 24-17 loss against Syracuse on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset flips to NC State

Antioch (Tenn.) High senior tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset has verbally committed to NC State.

Published Oct 14, 2024
Tackle Brady Sakowitz ready to help build NC State's 2026 class
Jacey Zembal
Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal junior tackle Brady Sakowitz has attended NC State’s last two home games, and knew he wanted to play for the Wolfpack.

Sakowitz told NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague on Saturday and publicly announced his verbal commitment to the Wolfpack on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 325-pounder watched NC State host Wake Forest in a Noon game at Carter-Finley Stadium, and then a night time contest Saturday against Syracuse.

