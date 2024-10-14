Tackle Brady Sakowitz ready to help build NC State's 2026 class

Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal junior tackle Brady Sakowitz has attended NC State’s last two home games, and knew he wanted to play for the Wolfpack.

Sakowitz told NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague on Saturday and publicly announced his verbal commitment to the Wolfpack on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 325-pounder watched NC State host Wake Forest in a Noon game at Carter-Finley Stadium, and then a night time contest Saturday against Syracuse.