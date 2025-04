CHARLOTTE — NC State junior quarterback and pitcher commit Jacob Smith was back in action slinging the football at the Under Armour Camp on April 6 at Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek High.

Smith said that was the first event he’s participated in since he tore his ACL in Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan’s second game of the season against Mooresville (N.C.) High on Aug. 30. He finished his season going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, plus a rushing score.