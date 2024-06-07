Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler High senior defensive end Colby Cronk this Friday-through-Sunday.

• Sophomore year: Cronk had 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 45 quarterback hurries his sophomore year.

• Junior year: Cronk had 75 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 45 quarterback hurries his junior year.

Cronk also had Group of Five offers from Florida International, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida and Western Michigan.

Cronk picked NC State over offers from Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh.

