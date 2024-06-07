NC State official visit primer: DE Colby Cronk
NC State will be hosting Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler High senior defensive end Colby Cronk this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Statistics
• Junior year: Cronk had 75 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 45 quarterback hurries his junior year.
• Sophomore year: Cronk had 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 45 quarterback hurries his sophomore year.
Recruitment
Cronk picked NC State over offers from Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh.
Cronk also had Group of Five offers from Florida International, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida and Western Michigan.
Offer date
Highlights
