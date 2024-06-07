Advertisement
NC State official visit primer: DE Colby Cronk

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler High senior defensive end Colby Cronk this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler High senior defensive end Colby Cronk verbally committed to NC State on March 22, 2024.
Junior year: Cronk had 75 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 45 quarterback hurries his junior year.

Sophomore year: Cronk had 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 45 quarterback hurries his sophomore year.


Cronk picked NC State over offers from Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh.

Cronk also had Group of Five offers from Florida International, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida and Western Michigan.


