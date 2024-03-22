Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler junior defensive end Colby Cronk didn't need any more time in picking NC State. Cronk and his family unofficially visited NC State on Friday and gave coach Dave Doeren and defensive line coach Charley Wiles the good news that he was verbally committing to the Wolfpack. He's NCSU's third member in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder has nine scholarship offers, including NC State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh from P4 conferences, and also from Florida International, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida and Western Michigan. The Wolfpack offered Nov. 8.

Cronk previously unofficially visited Wake Forest on Jan. 20, and NC State on Jan. 21 and he got some one-on-one time with Wiles. Cronk was credited with 75 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 46 quarterback hurries in nine games last year at Flagler High, which went 3-7. He even carried the ball 16 times for 74 yards and five touchdowns. Cronk is also a college prospect in shot put and discus if he wants to be. He recently set the school record with 54 feet, 3 inches in the shot put and he said he’s ranked No. 1 in Florida. He also has done 142-7 in the discus.

