Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler junior defensive end Colby Cronk had a few crucial reasons he felt good about verbally committing to NC State on Friday.

Cronk had unofficially visited NC State on Jan. 21 as part of a North Carolina swing, which also included Wake Forest. He had plenty of one-on-one time with defensive line coach Charley Wiles, but didn’t get to talk to coach Dave Doeren at the time.