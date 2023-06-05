NC State official visit primer: DE Amaris Williams
NC State will be hosting Clinton (N.C.) High senior defensive end Amaris Williams this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Stats
• Junior year: Williams rushed 32 times for 251 yards and five touchdowns, and had 63 tackles, 43 tackles for loss and 18 sacks (five vs. Goldsboro) for the 11-2 Dark Horses.
• Sophomore year: Williams had 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss at Spring Lake (N.C.) Overhills High.
Recruitment
Williams attended NC State's camp at this time last year in June, and showed off his potential. He exploded his junior year, and USC offered Nov. 22, 2022, and that got things rolling. NC State offered him Dec. 14, and he attended Junior Day on Jan. 21, with defensive line coach Charley Wiles leading the charge.
Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, have all offered, and Clemson is lurking, with an unofficial visit planned this Thursday. Williams officially visited Penn State this past weekend.
Williams plans to verbally commit Aug. 16, just before his season opener with Clinton High.
Offer date
Highlights
