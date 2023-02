Clinton (N.C.) High junior defensive end Amaris Williams has enjoyed a rapid recruiting rise the last few months.

NC State was able to get him to return for an unofficial visit Jan. 20, and the Wolfpack had offered him Dec. 14. The build-up to the offer was exciting, since Williams had camped at NCSU last June, and attended the UConn at NC State game last Sept.

The Junior Day gave him more chances to seek out information on the program.