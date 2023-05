Clinton (N.C.) High junior defensive end Amaris Williams knew he was a part of something special Saturday.

Williams was the headliner at the first annual 910 Classic at Clinton High, which had hundreds of players from across the state attend. He knows how important every bit of exposure helps.

“It was pretty good and we had a lot of camp stuff, drills, one-on-one’s,” Williams said. “We did broad jump and that kind of stuff. It was a pretty cool thing with Coach [Cory] Johnson and [assistant] Coach [Ryan] Hunt. It was a big thing for North Carolina.

“There were a lot of kids out there from different high schools, and we had some of the best coaches from other schools coaching us up.”