Clinton (N.C.) High junior defensive end Amaris Williams felt like some of his journey had come full circle with his NC State offer Wednesday.

Williams left Spring Lake (N.C.) Overhills High as a relative recruiting unknown after his sophomore year. He didn’t play football his freshman year, but ended up with 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss his sophomore year at Overhills High.

Williams made the move to Clinton High, and attended NC State’s camp last June. He checked in at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, a 6-8 wingspan and clocking 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He also camped at East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.