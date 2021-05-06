Among the top recruits in the state of North Carolina, NC State may have its longest standing relationship with four-star linebacker Torren Wright from A.L. Brown High in Kannapolis.

Rivals.com ranks Wright as the No. 6 prospect in the state, the No. 19 outside linebacker nationally and the No. 184 overall player in the country. Yet the Wolfpack was in on Wright long before the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder became a standout recruit in the 2022 class.