For Daejuan Thompson of Whiteville (N.C.) High, getting an offer from NC State last week is the kind of stuff dreams are made of, especially for an aspiring football player.

Thompson’s recruitment with the Wolfpack has heated up quickly. NC State reached out earlier in the spring, first approaching Thompson with the idea of potentially camping during the summer.

Then came word to Thompson that the Pack coaches were going to meet collectively to decide on whether or not to go ahead and offer him.

And that scholarship came last week.