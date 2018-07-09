ROXBORO — Not long after securing a verbal commitment from three-star running back Zonovan Knight, NC State added more good news Monday when four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High announced his decision at a ceremony held at his school.

Harris, 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, is one of the most coveted prospects in the state of North Carolina. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 4 player in the state, the No. 146 recruit overall nationally and the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country.

He has narrowed his choices to a final five that also included Georgia, Ohio State, North Carolina and Tennessee before picking NCSU. Harris made multiple unofficial visits to NC State in June during the summer camps.

At the time, Harris did not want to tip his hand and say too much, but he openly acknowledged to The Wolfpacker, "I love NC State."

Harris noted that the decision was going to come down to "wherever I feel most at home at," and NC State was able to provide that feeling during his multiple visits. He becomes the 18th verbal commitment in the Wolfpack class, 14 of which are in-state prospects.

The Wolfpacker will have more from Harris' announcement shortly.