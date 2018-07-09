In what NC State hopes to be a fruitful period of about 24 hours, it landed a verbal commitment from three-star running back Zonovan Knight from Southern Nash High in Bailey, N.C., on Monday. Knight, a one-time Duke commitment, is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 20 senior in the state of North Carolina and No. 27 running back nationally.

As a junior, Knight rushed 142 times for 1,877 yards and 27 touchdowns for a team that finished 12-2. He also ran on the 400- and- 800-meter relay teams at Southern Nash that reached the 3-A championships.

When he decommitted from Duke, Knight took an official visit to Purdue and unofficial trips to UNC and Virginia Tech, all of whom had offered him scholarships.

Knight though may have tipped his hands by making repeated visits to NC State during June, showing up for the majority of the Pack's one-day summer camps. His cousin Dwayne Herndon played at NC State, and his father, Carl Taybron, signed with the Pack out of high school as well.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder is NC State's 17th verbal commitment in the 2019 class and the 13th from an in-state product. Eleven of the 13 are ranked in Rivals' top 50 in the state. The Pack is hoping to add two more to that collection.

Four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High will announce at 6 p.m. Monday, and then three-star safety Khalid Martin from Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth will make his pick at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Both have NC State among their finalists.

The Wolfpacker will have more from Knight's decision, so stay tuned.