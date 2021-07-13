MLB Draft tracker, day three

Rounds 11 through 20 of the MLB Draft get started at noon Tuesday, and there still are players on the NC State roster and potentially others committed to the Wolfpack are expected to hear their names called during this final stretch of the draft. We’ll track all the updates here. Here is a preview of where to expect Pack players to be picked. Day two of MLB Draft tracker

Will athletic designated hitter Terrell Tatum get picked in the third day? (NC State media)

Productive draft for Pack

Two potential newcomers picked in 20th round

Former Penn shortstop Josh Hood has announced his intentions to transfer to NC State, but Hood was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 20th round. He was the unanimous Rookie of the Year in the Ivy League in 2019 after he batted .331 with eight homers and 42 RBI. Junior college outfielder Trendon Craig had a big season at the plate for Louisburg (N.C.) College, hitting .420 in 143 at bats with 14 homers and 11 doubles while also stealing 28 bases. He had an amazing on-base percentage of .546 and slugging percentage of .790. Craig went one pick after Hood, going to the Baltimore Orioles.

Reid Johnston taken by Cleveland Indians in 19th round

Johnston, a righty, was taken in the 19th round with the No. 576 pick by the Cleveland Indians. The 6-3, 218-pounder became the Wolfpack's Friday night starter this season and led the team with 96 strikeouts compared to just 23 walks. Johnston finished the season with a 9-3 record with a 4.47 ERA in 96.2 innings pitched.

Pack catcher drafted much later than anticipated

It had expected that sophomore catcher Luca Tresh was going to be selected within the top five rounds of the MLB Draft. Instead he ended up going in round 17 to the Kansas City Royals. ESPN (No. 88) and Keith Law of The Athletic (No. 67) had him as the highest rated prospect from NC State. MLB.com rated Tresh at No. 101. Tresh has plus power, evident from his 15 homers this year, and showed improvement as a catcher behind the plate. The question he faces is, since he still has two years of eligibility remaining, does he bet on himself and return for another season in Raleigh? Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com suggested that it was quite possible Tresh would return to NC State.

Terrell Tatum goes in 16th round

The Chicago White Sox used its selection in the 16th round on NC State junior designated hitter/outfielder Terrell Tatum. He hit .317 in a breakout 2021 season, and after entering this year with two career homers crushed 12 in 2021, including a bomb off the No. 2 overall draft pick, Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter, during the College World Series. Tatum also brings excellent speed (38 career stolen bases) and has a career .404 on-base percentage.

Pack signee selected in 15th round

NC State knows that first-round draft pick Khalil Watson from Wake Forest (N.C.) High is almost certain to pursue a professional career with the Miami Marlins, but it may have to sweat it out for a second high profile signee. Shortstop Payton Green from Cary, N.C., was selected in the 15th round by the Boston Red Sox. It's questionable how much signing bonus money that high profile club may be able to offer Green to lure him away from NC State. Teams are slotted money for the first 10 rounds of draft picks. Any signing bonus in excess of $125,000 from rounds 11-20 will count against the money pool needed to sign the first 10 draft picks. There is some leeway, up to five percent in excess of the slotted money, before the penalty involves a loss of future selections. Green was considered one of the top prospects in the state, and the fact that he fell to the 15th round could indicate his demands were too risky to use a high pick on him.

ACC batting champ taken in 14th round

Junior leftfielder Jonny Butler was taken in the 14th round by the Oakland A's, making him the fifth current NC State player selected and the first on day three. The 2021 ACC batting champ hit .376 at the plate this spring, had a .452 on-base percentage and a .663 slugging percentage after hitting 14 homers and 12 doubles. He’s athletic (16 stolen bases in 2021) and is a good outfielder, with a perfect fielding percentage this season. For added bonus, Butler was the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year for baseball.

