MLB Draft tracker, day three
Rounds 11 through 20 of the MLB Draft get started at noon Tuesday, and there still are players on the NC State roster and potentially others committed to the Wolfpack are expected to hear their names called during this final stretch of the draft.
We’ll track all the updates here.
Here is a preview of where to expect Pack players to be picked.
Productive draft for Pack
Two potential newcomers picked in 20th round
Former Penn shortstop Josh Hood has announced his intentions to transfer to NC State, but Hood was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 20th round. He was the unanimous Rookie of the Year in the Ivy League in 2019 after he batted .331 with eight homers and 42 RBI.
Junior college outfielder Trendon Craig had a big season at the plate for Louisburg (N.C.) College, hitting .420 in 143 at bats with 14 homers and 11 doubles while also stealing 28 bases. He had an amazing on-base percentage of .546 and slugging percentage of .790.
Craig went one pick after Hood, going to the Baltimore Orioles.
Reid Johnston taken by Cleveland Indians in 19th round
Johnston, a righty, was taken in the 19th round with the No. 576 pick by the Cleveland Indians.
The 6-3, 218-pounder became the Wolfpack's Friday night starter this season and led the team with 96 strikeouts compared to just 23 walks. Johnston finished the season with a 9-3 record with a 4.47 ERA in 96.2 innings pitched.
Pack catcher drafted much later than anticipated
It had expected that sophomore catcher Luca Tresh was going to be selected within the top five rounds of the MLB Draft.
Instead he ended up going in round 17 to the Kansas City Royals.
ESPN (No. 88) and Keith Law of The Athletic (No. 67) had him as the highest rated prospect from NC State. MLB.com rated Tresh at No. 101.
Tresh has plus power, evident from his 15 homers this year, and showed improvement as a catcher behind the plate. The question he faces is, since he still has two years of eligibility remaining, does he bet on himself and return for another season in Raleigh?
Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com suggested that it was quite possible Tresh would return to NC State.
Terrell Tatum goes in 16th round
The Chicago White Sox used its selection in the 16th round on NC State junior designated hitter/outfielder Terrell Tatum.
He hit .317 in a breakout 2021 season, and after entering this year with two career homers crushed 12 in 2021, including a bomb off the No. 2 overall draft pick, Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter, during the College World Series.
Tatum also brings excellent speed (38 career stolen bases) and has a career .404 on-base percentage.
Pack signee selected in 15th round
NC State knows that first-round draft pick Khalil Watson from Wake Forest (N.C.) High is almost certain to pursue a professional career with the Miami Marlins, but it may have to sweat it out for a second high profile signee.
Shortstop Payton Green from Cary, N.C., was selected in the 15th round by the Boston Red Sox. It's questionable how much signing bonus money that high profile club may be able to offer Green to lure him away from NC State. Teams are slotted money for the first 10 rounds of draft picks.
Any signing bonus in excess of $125,000 from rounds 11-20 will count against the money pool needed to sign the first 10 draft picks. There is some leeway, up to five percent in excess of the slotted money, before the penalty involves a loss of future selections.
Green was considered one of the top prospects in the state, and the fact that he fell to the 15th round could indicate his demands were too risky to use a high pick on him.
ACC batting champ taken in 14th round
Junior leftfielder Jonny Butler was taken in the 14th round by the Oakland A's, making him the fifth current NC State player selected and the first on day three.
The 2021 ACC batting champ hit .376 at the plate this spring, had a .452 on-base percentage and a .663 slugging percentage after hitting 14 homers and 12 doubles. He’s athletic (16 stolen bases in 2021) and is a good outfielder, with a perfect fielding percentage this season.
For added bonus, Butler was the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year for baseball.
Recap of the draft so far
The first pick from the NC State roster was sophomore outfielder/infielder Tyler McDonough, chosen by the Boston Red Sox with the fourth pick in the third round and No. 75 overall.
McDonough was announced by the Red Sox as a second baseman even though he played centerfield for the Wolfpack.
“More a hit over power guy in the past, but he stronger this year, started to drive the ball more,” MLB Network’s Jim Callis noted. “Solid speed, knows how to use it on the bases. With his quickness and the instincts I think you can play him at center, you can play him at second … you got hitting ability and you got versatility, and that’s a pretty good combination.”
McDonough had a career .332 batting average at NC State and the switch hitter belted 15 homers this year.
The hero of the NC State Super Regional game three win over Arkansas has been selected. Freshman shortstop Jose Torres was taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the third round with the No. 89 overall pick.
Torres’ solo homer in the top of the ninth proved the difference in the Pack’s 3-2 win over top-ranked Razorbacks.
“He’s one of the best college defensive shortstops in this year’s crop,” Callis said. “He’s also got some deceptive pop. He’s power over hit guy which we don’t usually say about a slick-fielding shortstop.”
Torres his .289 with 10 homers and 44 RBI this past year and projects as a pure shortstop at the highest level. As a senior in high school he was taken in the 24th round by the Milwaukee Brewers of the 2019 draft by elected to enroll at NC State instead.
Junior lefty Evan Justice was the first Wolfpack pitcher to come off of the board.
Justice, a 6-4, 205-pounder, was selected in the fifth round by the Colorado Rockies with the 140th overall pick.
He had a season ERA of 3.77 in 59.2 innings pitched with 74 strikeouts and 25 walks. He led the team with 13 saves and also had a 5-2 record on the year.
The Detroit Tigers selected the Wolfpack first baseman in the sixth round with the No. 165 overall pick.
Murr, a 6-2, 218-pounder that was listed as an outfielder in the draft, was the Pack's third-leading hitter this spring with a .319 average at the plate. He had the second-most doubles on the team (16) and hit seven home runs in 2021.
"It's interesting because they announced him as an outfielder but he played mostly first baseman at NC State," Callis said. "He was a pretty good defensive player there. He's got enough athleticism to make that work. He was a Des Moines area community college All-American before he got to NC State. He's more of that line drive, on-base guy as opposed to that true slugger you usually see at first base."
From the recruiting class, mock projections suggested that Wake Forest (N.C.) High shortstop and NC State signee Khalil Watson would go in the top five. He slid a tad, but Watson was still a first round draft pick and the lone player connected to the Wolfpack to go in round one.
Watson was taken by the Miami Marlins with the 16th overall pick, which is slotted $3.75 million as a signing bonus. Watson is expected to forego college and sign with the Marlins.
As a senior, Watson had a .513 batting average in 39 at bats with six homers. He also had 15 stolen bases.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook